Rotary Mysore West ‘Save A Child’ programme saves another child

September 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Save A Child’ programme of Rotary Club of Mysore West has saved the life of Jeevan, the only son of M. Sridhar, a flower vendor by profession, who had been advised to undergo Kidney Transplant Surgery.

Dr. C. Umesh Kamath of Kamakshi Hospital and Dr. Upendra Shenoy of Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, had referred the case of Jeevan for financial assistance and an appeal was forwarded to Rotary West.

The ‘Save A Child’ programme by Rotary West was instituted 13 years ago by its then President Sam Cherian, who is also a major donor of the project. Till now, this programme has extended financial help to nearly 700 children with congenital anomalies.

Upon receiving the request for help, the Rotary West immediately approved Rs. 4 lakh from the ‘Save A Child’ programme; another Rs. 50,000 by Dr. Raghavendra Prasad, Past President of Rotary Mysore West and Rs. 82,000 was instantaneously contributed by other members and a cheque for Rs.5.32 lakh was handed over to Manipal Hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr. Upendra Shenoy, Chief of Medical Services, informed that successful surgery has been performed by transplanting father Sridhar’s one kidney to his son Jeevan at Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, by a team headed by Dr. Kaverappa, Nephrologist and Surgeons Dr. Thimmaiah and Dr. Dinesh.

Jeevan and his parents expressed their gratitude to ‘Save A Child’ Committee of Rotary Mysore West for their timely help which is going to save the life of Jeevan.

Hats off to the President and members of Rotary Club of Mysore West for their constant watch and active involvement in reaching out to the financially weak section of the society and helping them with necessary support on time.

Sam Cherian, who as President of Rotary Mysore West instituted the ‘Save A Child’ programme with a huge yearly donation since 13 years. Another major donor for this programme is Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy with Rs. 15 lakh.