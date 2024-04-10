K.G. Anantharaj Urs, MRC Steward passes away
News

K.G. Anantharaj Urs, MRC Steward passes away

April 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: K.G. Anantharaj Urs (72), Steward and former Secretary of Mysore Race Club Limited (MRC), passed away at a private hospital in city this morning after prolonged illness.

A resident of Siddarthanagar, he leaves behind his wife Sadhvidevi, daughter Dr. Kushalini and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites will be held at 11 am tomorrow at Ursu crematorium, foot of Chamundi Hill, according to family sources.

Anantharaj Urs was closely associated with the Mysore Palace and during his school days, he studied along with Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar at the Royal English School. Presently, he was also serving as the Treasurer of HHSNW Foundation.

A Rotarian, he had served as the President of Rotary Mysore and also as the Secretary of Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club (Mysore Sports Club) and as Secretary-General of Turf Authorities of India (TAI) during 2019-20.

Anantharaj Urs also has the distinction of serving as the Secretary of Mysore Race Club (MRC) Limited for consecutive 25 years between 1994 and 2019. MRC Secretary Dr.M.R. Jagannath has issued a press release condoling the death of Anantharaj Urs.

