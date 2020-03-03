City all set for II PU exam starting from tomorrow

March 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Karnataka Second PUC Exam (2019-20) scheduled to commence from tomorrow across the State, the authorities have fully geared up for the smooth and incident-free conduct of the exam.

The exam will take place from Mar. 4 to Mar. 23 at 50 centres across the district, including 26 in the city alone. The exam will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all dates of the schedule.

On Mar.4, the first day, the exam will be held for History, Physics and Basic Maths subjects.

A total of 35,004 students will be appearing for the exam in the district, with girls (17,738) outnumbering boys (17,266). The 35,004 students include 28,813 freshers, 4,668 repeaters and 1,523 privately registered ones. A total of 9,792 students from Arts stream, 11,650 from Science stream and 13,562 from Commerce stream have registered for the exam. Interestingly, Commerce stream has more number of students than Science and Arts streams. The exam will conclude with English paper on Mar.23.

The Department of Pre-University Education, which is conducting the exam, has taken all possible measures for smooth conduct of the exam, leaving no scope for any malpractices. CCTV cameras have been installed in all exam halls. Students and as well as the Invigilating staff are barred from carrying cell phones to the exam centres.

Also, prohibitory orders have been imposed in 200 metre radius of all exam centres from 6 am to 6 pm on all days of the exam. Photocopy and stationary shops in the vicinity of the exam centres have been ordered to close down.

The sealed Question paper bundles are kept in District Treasury amid tight Police security. The authorities have notified six routes in the city for on-time delivery of question papers to all the exam centres.

Last year (2019), about 28,000 students had appeared for the exam in Mysuru district and the district was placed 15th in exam results, recording a pass percentage of 65.73.

