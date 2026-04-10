Sadvidya Composite PU College gets 98% results
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Sadvidya Composite PU College gets 98% results

April 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Sadvidya Composite PU College, Narayana Shastry Road in the city, has got 98% results in II PUC exams, the results of which were announced yesterday.

In Science stream, a total of 410 students had appeared for the exams and 406 among them have passed, while in Commerce, of the total 134 students, 129 have passed, with 56.1%  students securing distinction and 39.4% first class.

In Science, M.N. Rishith Gowda, the eighth State topper, has secured 591/600, followed by M. Vidya (590/600), ninth State topper and Madhu (587/ 600), the distinction holder.

In Commerce, K. Chitra Spoorthy (597/ 600), has emerged as second State topper, followed by S. Sanjana (595/600), fourth State topper, Bhakti A. Jain (592/600), eighth State topper, Riya P. Jain (591/600), ninth State topper and Arunima M. Sunil (591/600) and R. Maanya (591/600), eighth State toppers.

Prof. M.S.K. Narahari Babu, President of Kaveri Charitable Trust and Sadvidya Educational Institutions, Mysuru, said, “The institution has been widely recognised as the nest of ranks. The students have proved it yet again, upholding the pride of the institution, with both the colleges together securing 13 toppers in the State, including seven toppers in Sadvidya Composite PU College and six in Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College. The success of students should be attributed to the teaching staff for discharging their duties effectively. It is hoped that the students will repeat their success story in the forthcoming Common Entrance Test (CET) too.”

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