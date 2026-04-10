April 10, 2026

Girls outshine boys with 88.70 % pass rate

Bengaluru: The results of II PUC exams were announced by Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) yesterday, with record 86.48 pass percentage, following the effective changes in exam pattern and teaching method.

The improvement in results by 13% compared to that of previous year is attributed to pass percentage reduced from previous 35 to 33.

Addressing media persons, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said, “The changes were brought in the exam pattern, to make students competitive to face the challenges posed by the students of other States and avail higher education.”

“Like previous years, girls have outperformed boys, achieving an 88.70 percentage pass rate among the total of 3.52 lakh girls (3,52,742) who had appeared for the exams, compared to 83.65 percentage pass rate achieved among 2,78,458 boys. Of the total 7.10 lakh (7,10,363) students who had appeared for exams, 6.10 lakh students have passed.

The highest pass percentage of 90% is achieved in Science stream, followed by 80% pass rate in Commerce and 75% in Arts,” added Madhu Bangarappa.

In Science section, Mangaluru region has bagged the topper-haul, with Shamanyu S. Shetty and Nandan Nayak, becoming first joint State toppers, by securing 598 (99.67%) marks out of 600, Deeksha Shenoy, Aditi and Amogh B. Lok, securing 596 marks (99.33%).

In Commerce section, Disha of Alva’s PU College, Moodbidri and Adithi A. Bapu of Jain College, Bengaluru, emerged as joint State topper, scoring a centum (600 out of 600), closely followed by Dhwani Santosh Kulkarni (599/ 600) from Gogate PU College, Belagavi.

In Arts section, Sangeetha and D.M. Archana, both from Indu PU College, Kottur in Vijayanagar district, have secured 598/600, emerging as joint State toppers, continuing with the precedent of topper league set by the alumni, for the past 11 years.

Results on website

The results are available obtained on the website; https://karresults.nic.in and Karnataka One Mobile App. While KSEAB has dispatched the results to the registered mobile number of students, through WhatsApp and SMS.

Amid mom’s death, Disha emerges as State topper

Disha, a Commerce student at Alva’s PU College, Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada district, has scored a centum, to emerge as the State topper.

Disha’s success came amid tragedy at home, as she lost her mother on the eve of her exams. Despite being grief-stricken, she appeared for exams following day, showing her indomitable spirit, that is worth to be emulated by others.