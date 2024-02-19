Minister Madhu Bangarappa interacts with students at Shakthidhama

February 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister of School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has advised the students to achieve in life with constant efforts, without considering failure in academics as the dead end.

He was speaking during an interaction organised by Shakthidhama Trust and Shakthidhama Vidyashala, at the foot of Chamundi Hill in city on Saturday.

“If a student fails in exams and feels that there is nothing left in life, they cannot face challenges in life and reach their aim. It is only with perseverance that one can achieve in their life,” he said.

Answering to the question of a student named Siddamma, who was curious to know whether there are any changes between the previous and present education system, the Minister said “Earlier, most children were deprived of education. Now, owing to many reforms in the system, education has been made compulsory for all. The impetus is also given to the health of the students, by providing nutritious food, milk and egg at all Government Schools. Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is supplying milk for five days a week. Likewise, education sector has undergone many changes for the benefit of children’s future.”

Even now in most of the places, children are forced to learn at schools by squatting on the floor. Hence, measures are taken to develop a sense of equality among students by providing desks and benches to schools, he added.

“The State Government has chalked out schemes in the field of education that are essential to shape the future of country and also the students. To realise the schemes, Rs. 44,000 crore has been earmarked for education sector in the recent budget for the year 2024-25,” the Minister said.

Swathi, an SSLC student, referred to increase in number of exams, replying to which, the Minister said “Exams are integral in view of learning for students. But there is nothing to fear about the exams. Instead, preparations should be conducted before hand without succumbing to fear. However, there is a provision to write supplementary exams same year. One should come out of the mindset of hitting the dead end upon failing in exams and make judicious use of the opportunities. Even Government wants all the students to pass the exams. The students should study with devotion than suffering from exam tension.”

To a suggestion of Kruthika, a class eight student to implement skill-based education on cyber security, information technology among others, he said “At school level, the students should follow textbooks for learning. But still there is a provision for extra-curricular activities. It is only after SSLC or II PUC, there are opportunities for skill-based education and higher education. Unlike earlier days, the Information Technology is way ahead now, with the plethora of information available on cell phone.”

Singing of Preamble

Earlier, the students rendered a song on the preamble of Indian Constitution to spread the message of ‘Constitution as Religion.’ A troupe of students comprising Ankitha, Durgamma, Jnanama, Rekha and others exhibited their skills in Rope Mallakambha art.

Hon. President of Shakthidhama Trust Geetha Shivarajkumar explained about the functioning of the school.

Actor Shivarajkumar, KMF Chairman Bheema Naik, Director of Shakthidhama Vidyashala Manjula, Trustee Sadanand and others were present.

‘Namma Shale Namma Javabdhari’ from Feb. 27

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be launching ‘Namma Shale Namma Javabhdari’ programme on Feb. 27.

The concept of the programme is to encourage the alumni to do their mite for their alma mater. Accordingly, the CM will be donating Rs. 10 lakh from his salary to the school he studied.

“I am also lending a helping hand towards the Government School where my father had his early education. This initiative will come in handy in running Smart Class and supplying computers to Government Schools,” said the Minister.