State-level Model Vidhana Sabha competition held

February 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The first State-level Model Vidhana Sabha and Legislative Drafting Competition, organised by JSS Law College of city, was held at the Conference Hall in Mysuru City Corporation.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader had formally inaugurated the competition at the venue on Friday evening. About 55 students from over 15 different Law Colleges across the State took part in the event.

Narasimharaja (NR) MLA Tanveer Sait distributed prizes to the winners at the valedictory function held on Saturday evening.

Bengaluru Law College student Aditya V. Shetty functioned as the Assembly Speaker, Belagavi’s R.L. College student Satish functioned as Deputy Speaker, K.H. Yeshwanth of Saraswathi College in Chitradurga as the Chief Minister, JSS Law College student D. Basanth as Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and M. Jeevan of city’s Vidyavardhaka Law College as the Opposition leader.

The students emulated the actions of the Legislators in the Assembly and also that of the Chief Minister, other Cabinet Ministers, Opposition leader and other ruling and Opposition parties members.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savitha, JSS Law College Principal A. Nataraj, Co-ordinator G. Asmathunnisa, Maharani PG Centre faculty Hemachandra and others were present.