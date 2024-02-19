Grand procession marks Shivaji Maharaj Jayanthotsava in city

February 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A grand procession was taken out as part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanthotsava celebrations jointly organised by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 397th Jayanthotsava Committee and District Administration, in city this morning.

The procession was flagged off by Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda. A statue and portrait of Shivaji Maharaj accompanied the procession which passed through Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle, Devaraja Urs Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle, Vinoba Road before culminating at Kalamandira where a stage programme was held. Various folk troupes including dollu kunita, bidiru bombe among others added glitter to the procession.