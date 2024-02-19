Ensure drinking water supply during summer: ZP CEO

February 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri has directed the district officials to visit places where there is shortage of drinking water and solve them on priority basis and ensure that people don’t face shortage of drinking water during the coming summer months by taking all necessary steps.

She was speaking while chairing a progress review meeting of various projects at ZP auditorium in the city yesterday.

“Officials must listen to the problems of the people and inform them about the methods they intend to take to solve their problems. Water is a basic need for everyone. To overcome the problem of drinking water in villages, officials must check water level in village wells, ponds, borewells and take necessary steps to fill them with water,” said the CEO at the meeting.

Continuing, she said that drinking water must be supplied in tankers to tribals who live in hamlets. Since during summer, health issues like dehydration and contagious diseases are common, the officials must disseminate communication they receive from Health Department to the people of respective Gram Panchayats and see that they follow the instructions, she said adding that officials should also ensure that drainages, roads, water tanks and borewells are always kept clean.

Every official must organise campaigns in villages to create awareness among people. Officials must also file a record of their activities, she said.

ZP Deputy Secretary (Development) Dr. M. Krishnaraju said that it is necessary to build toilets for every house under Swachh Bharat Mission.

He told the officials to receive applications under housing schemes, give information about various schemes and obtain necessary documents from the applicants to reduce the gap between the applications received and rejected. Ensure that every needy person gets the facility,” Dr. Krishnaraju noted.