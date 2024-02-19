Ensure drinking water supply during summer: ZP CEO
News

Ensure drinking water supply during summer: ZP CEO

February 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri has directed the district officials to visit places where there is shortage of drinking water and solve them on priority basis and ensure  that people don’t face shortage of drinking water during the coming summer months by taking all necessary steps.

She was speaking while chairing a progress review meeting of various projects at ZP auditorium in the city yesterday.

“Officials must listen to the problems of the people and inform them about the methods they intend to take to solve their problems. Water is a basic need for everyone. To overcome the problem of drinking water in villages, officials must check water level in village wells, ponds, borewells and take necessary steps to fill them with water,” said the CEO at the meeting.

Continuing, she said that drinking water must be supplied in tankers to tribals who live in hamlets.  Since during summer, health issues like dehydration and  contagious diseases are common, the officials must  disseminate communication they receive from Health Department to the people of respective Gram Panchayats and see that they follow the instructions, she said adding that officials should also ensure that drainages, roads, water tanks and borewells are always kept clean.

Every official must organise campaigns in villages to create awareness among people. Officials must also file a record of their activities, she said.

ZP Deputy Secretary (Development) Dr. M. Krishnaraju said that it is necessary to build toilets for every house under Swachh Bharat Mission.

He told the officials to receive applications under housing schemes, give information about various schemes and obtain necessary documents from the applicants to reduce the gap between the applications received and rejected. Ensure that every needy person gets the facility,” Dr. Krishnaraju noted.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching