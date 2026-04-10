April 10, 2026

Just bids ?

It may be recalled, in the first e-auction of sites held in August-September 2025 after the formation of MDA, a 20×30 ft. site in Vijayanagar was bid for Rs. 2 crore. However, the winning bidder of the site could not make the mandatory 25 percent payment and the bid was cancelled. Many say layout developers are purposely making ridiculous bids to create a perception that the real estate market in Mysuru is ‘HOT’ and in turn keep the prices in city high. Some others say only certain sites are getting big bids for vastu.

Mysore/Mysuru: A 30×40 ft site in Dattagalli fetched Rs. 1.71 crore while another in Vasanthnagar was sold for Rs. 1.04 crore during the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) site e-auction held recently.

In total, 133 sites were successfully auctioned, generating Rs. 156.35 crore in revenue for MDA. The e-auction process began on Mar. 26 and involved vacant MDA sites located across different localities in Mysuru.

The process was conducted in four phases through e-auction, with 50 sites offered in each round. The e-auction saw strong participation, with many bidders competing aggressively to secure the plots.

One of the highlights of the e-auction was Site No. 1671 in Dattagalli, measuring 30×40 ft, which fetched Rs. 1.71 crore, translating to roughly Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 14,000 per sq. ft.

Another site that crossed Rs. 1 crore mark was Site No. 725 in Vasanthnagar, which was sold for Rs. 1,00,04,000, at around Rs. 8,000 per sq. ft.

MDA officials said the identities of those who bid crores of rupees for the sites will remain confidential for now. Though the e-auction process has concluded, certain documentation is still pending and therefore, the authority has chosen not to disclose buyer details at this stage.

Real estate surge

The e-auction indicates a renewed surge in Mysuru’s real estate market. In earlier MDA auctions too, some sites had crossed the Rs. 1 crore mark, with a site in Vijayanagar attracting heavy demand.

The latest e-auction, where a Dattagalli site fetched Rs. 1.71 crore, has once again drawn attention to the city’s rising property values. However, not all sites received bids. Of the 200 sites initially put up for auction, 33 did not attract any bidders, while 21 sites had only a single bidder each. According to e-auction rules, sites with only one bidder cannot be considered valid and were therefore excluded.

A few other sites were also kept out due to technical reasons. Ultimately, 133 sites were auctioned, bringing Rs. 156.35 crore in revenue to MDA.

The e-auction was conducted in the presence of MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, Assistant Executive Engineer S.G. Bettaswamy and other officials.

Out of the 200 sites put up for e-auction, 133 were successfully sold in accordance with the rules, generating Rs. 156.35 crore in revenue. The auction of vacant sites in various localities of Mysuru began last month and was conducted in four phases, with 50 sites offered in each round. Among them, a site in Dattagalli fetched Rs. 1.71 crore, while another in Vasanthnagar was sold for Rs. 1 crore. — K.R. Rakshith, Commissioner, Mysuru Development Authority

Demand for Dattagalli, Kubera Moole, up

The Dattagalli area of Mysuru city has once again emerged as a sought-after destination for site buyers. Popularly referred to as Kubera Moole (Kubera’s Corner), the locality is believed by many to bring prosperity to those who build their dream homes there.

Owing to this belief, buyers are keen to purchase sites in the area regardless of the price. In the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) e-auction, a 30×40 ft site in Dattagalli fetched Rs. 1.71 crore, reflecting the strong demand for sites in the locality.

Meanwhile, Vasanthnagar, located close to the scenic surroundings of Chamundi Hill, has also witnessed a surge in demand. The fact that sites in this area have also attracted bids exceeding Rs. 1 crore has come as a surprise to many realty observers.