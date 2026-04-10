Speed Boost: Trains between B’luru-Mysuru to chug at 135 kmph

April 10, 2026

Union Ministers Somanna and HDK conduct window-trailing inspection

Mysore/Mysuru: The maximum speed of trains operating between Bengaluru and Mysuru has been increased from 110 kmph to 135 kmph, enabling the distance to be covered in about an hour, said Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna.

Addressing a joint press meet along with Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) at the Office of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division yesterday, Somanna said railway works worth Rs. 52,950 crore were currently underway across the State. Over the past 10 years, about 1,750 kms of new railway tracks have been laid.

Highlighting railway development in the country, Somanna said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earmarked a record allocation of Rs. 2,93,030 crore for 2026-27, nearly nine times higher than the annual average allocation between 2009 and 2014.

Allocation for Karnataka

Somanna said Karnataka has been allocated Rs. 7,748 crore for 2026-27 compared to Rs. 7,564 crore in 2025-26.

“Sixty-one railway stations in Karnataka are being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs. 1,981 crore. The works aim to provide modern amenities and improved passenger facilities. Major stations, including Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru, Yeshwanthpur and Bengaluru Cantonment, are being upgraded with better infrastructure and seamless multimodal connectivity,” the Union Minister of State for Railways said.

Picture shows Union Ministers Somanna and Kumaraswamy conducting window trailing inspection between Bengaluru and Mysuru Railway Sections yesterday along with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, former Minister C.S. Puttaraju and others.’

Electrification and new projects

Somanna said electrification of the challenging Sakleshpur – Subrahmanya Ghat section, covering 55 kms in Mysuru Division, has been completed. With this, about 97 per cent of route kilometres across SWR have been electrified.

He added that around 3,742 route kilometres have been electrified in Karnataka since 2014.

Somanna said 31 new railway line projects covering 3,840 kms are at various stages of implementation, with around 1,750 kms of tracks laid since 2014.

707 flyovers and underpasses have been constructed in Karnataka since 2014. Reviewing the progress of Railway Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB) along the Bengaluru-Mysuru section, he said five ROBs and one RUB have been sanctioned along the route.

“ROB No. 431 on Bengaluru-Kengeri section was reconstructed and inaugurated in Dec. 2025. The ROB at Channapatna Yard (LC No. 47), completed in Oct. 2025 at a cost of Rs. 20 crore, will be inaugurated shortly,” he revealed.

“Work on the ROB between Srirangapatna and Pandavapura (LC No. 97) is underway at an estimated cost of Rs. 41.14 crore. The RUB at Nayandahalli-Kengeri (LC No. 10), costing Rs. 33.65 crore, and ROBs at Settihalli-Nidagatta (LC Nos. 53 and 56) are currently at the DPR approval stage,” he said.

Somanna said the indigenous train collision avoidance system, Kavach, is being implemented across SWR to enhance operational safety.

He added that the final

location survey for four-laning of the Bengaluru-Mysuru railway section was sanctioned on Sept. 12, 2023. Key surveys have been completed and preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in progress.

HDK on rail safety

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said several requests and demands had been received from residents, farmers and passengers. He appreciated PM Modi’s initiative to eliminate level crossings by replacing them with ROBs and RUBs, calling it a significant step towards improving rail safety.

HDK said several representations have been received seeking restoration of train stoppages that were discontinued during COVID. Augmentation of coaches in various trains is currently underway and once completed, restoration of stoppages will be considered on priority, he said.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Mudit Mittal, Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Ashutosh Kumar Singh and others were present on the occasion.

Window-trailing inspection

Earlier, both Union Ministers conducted a window-trailing inspection of the Bengaluru-Mandya-Mysuru railway section and reviewed the progress of infrastructure works, operational issues and safety measures.

During the inspection, Somanna visited Settihalli, Maddur, Hanakere, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadarahalli, Pandavapura and Srirangapatna railway stations.

He interacted with the railway staff at Settihalli regarding train operations and their well-being, and also heard public grievances along the route, assuring that the issues would be addressed at the earliest.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, former MLAs C.S. Puttaraju, D.C. Thamanna and S.R. Mahesh, Divisional Railway Managers of Mysuru and Bengaluru Divisions, and senior officers of South Western Railway were present.