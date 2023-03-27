Festival of politics during JD(S) Pancharatna Rathayatra : 90 days, 90 Constituencies and a mega valedictory

March 27, 2023

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda star attraction; Pulikeshi crown, gold-plated plough presented

Mysore/Mysuru: It was a festival of politics at the valedictory event of the JD(S) Pancharatna Rathayatra at Uttanahalli in the outskirts of Mysuru adjacent to the Ring Road yesterday that was attended by thousands of party workers, leaders and the lakhs of general public.

The mega event marked the culmination of the four-month Pancharatna Rathayatra that was flagged off from Mulbagal in Kolar district on Nov. 18, 2022. The valedictory saw the participation of family patriarch and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

The Yatra made its presence and saw a good response in 90 Assembly constituencies and covered over 10,000 kilometres. Party workers, who had Assembled at the valedictory event, said that the Yatra got an overwhelming response from people who are fed up with the bad and corrupt governance by the BJP and the Congress and it was time that the people of Karnataka gave JD(S) a chance to rule.

The star attraction of the event was H.D. Deve Gowda who made his first public appearance after more than six to seven months. Though a road show was planned earlier, it was cancelled later.

With folded hands, the former PM, sitting on a special wheelchair, with a trolley fixed to it, greeted the crowd who cheered his presence and leaders stood in a line to fall at his feet and seek blessings. Deve Gowda was accompanied by H.D. Kumaraswamy, H.D. Revanna, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Prajwal and Suraj Revanna.

Pulikeshi and Deve Gowda

As an honour, a gold-plated crown similar to the one worn by Immadi Pulikeshi was presented and put on the former PM’s head. Incidentally, Immadi Pulikeshi was the most famous ruler of the Chalukya dynasty and during his reign, the Chalukyas of Badami saw their kingdom extended over most of the Deccan.

Pulikeshi also had to deal with several challenges in order to establish his rule which was under threat from several Chalukya feudatories. The presentation of the crown compared Pulikeshi’s struggle with the pro-people struggle of Deve Gowda. Apart from gold-plated Pulikeshi crown, a gold-plated plough was presented to Deve Gowda, who is known for his concern for the farmers and the poor.

The gathering was not just part of the party’s preparation for elections, but also part of the election campaign to send a message to the people that only JD(S) could provide a good alternative to Congress and BJP. The attention of the crowd was captured with several video clippings of H.D. Deve Gowda.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy was the force behind the Yatra to mobilise support and seek a full majority for the regional outfit in the Karnataka election.

The main focus of the Yatra was the dissemination of five welfare programmes for the people of Karnataka if the JD(S) comes to power — free education, free healthcare, initiatives for farmers in agriculture and irrigation, employment for one member of each family and housing facilities.