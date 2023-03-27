We are a formidable force: JD(S) seeks voter support

March 27, 2023

Four-month-long Pancharatna Rathayatra ends with a mega show in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: The mammoth convention held by the Janata Dal (S) near Uttanahalli along the Ring Road last evening marked the conclusion of the four-month-long Pancharatna Rathayatra which the party had launched at Mulbagal in Kolar district on Nov. 18, 2022. The valedictory was hosted in a 100-acre land near Tripura Sundari Jwalamukhi Devi Temple here.

The JD(S) including the party supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his sons former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Minister H.D. Revanna, among others were present at the event which drew a tumultuous crowd to the venue at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

The event brought the curtains down on the JD(S) Pancharatna Yatra and came a day after the ruling BJP concluded its Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra at Davanagere, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his speech, Deve Gowda lambasted the ruling BJP Government saying it has adopted a divide-and-rule policy of the erstwhile British rulers. Maintaining that the overwhelming response to Pancharatna Yatra has given him confidence that the JD(S) would return to power on its own strength in the ensuing polls, the party supremo appealed the people to trust the JD(S), which he said had worked for the welfare and cause of the people of the State by living up to its words.

‘Don’t get misled’

“I grew only with the blessings of God, people and party workers. We do not believe in dividing people in the name of caste or religion. I have strived for people from all sections of society and I was the first person to raise voice for women’s reservations. I have strived for several water projects for Cauvery, Krishna and other rivers. I am satisfied with whatever I have done during my seven decades of politics,” he said.

Contending that people today are misled by colourful speeches, lies and deceits, Gowda said that lies may work for a few days but not forever. It is pertinent to note that India was built by several sages, saints and others, he added while getting emotional waving at the huge crowd.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) slammed the BJP saying that it did not worry about the people of the State for four years, but was now on a foundation stone laying spree ahead of the elections.

Strength and vitality infused

Asserting that the Pancharatna Yatra had infused strength and vitality to the party and its vision and promises had reached the entire population, HDK said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting the State frequently since the beginning of the year, he wondered why the PM failed to make a single visit when Karnataka was reeling under floods and other natural calamities.

Maintaining that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not call on the families of 26 farmers from North Karnataka who committed suicide following crop loss, HDK ridiculed PM Modi over the implementation of various flagship schemes of the Central Government.

Continuing his tirade against both the Congress and the BJP for questioning the contributions of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda to the State, he said it was to the credit of Deve Gowda that people of South Karnataka districts including Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Tumakuru got water for irrigation and drinking purposes.

The Pancharatna schemes will bring a new golden era to the people of the State, he argued.

“If the party forms the next Government by securing a clear majority, a capital of Rs. 2.5 lakh crore will be raised in the next five years for implementation of the promised Pancharatna programmes and other welfare measures”, he said.

JD(S) will not depend on the Centre to implement the promised programmes and fair price for all farmer produce, he added.

Ayub Khan, former President of Indian New Congress Party (INCP) and Congress leader Prasanna Gowda from Channapatna joined the JD(S) on the occasion. Prasanna was a Congress ticket aspirant from Channapatna.

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, MP Prajwal Revanna, MLC Suraj Revanna, State JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, S.R. Mahesh, M. Ashwin Kumar, Bandeppa Kashempur, K. Mahadev, Annadani and Ravindra Srikantaiah, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and Sharavana, former Minister A. Manju, former MLC K.T. Srikantegowda and a host of other JD(S) leaders from across the State participated in the mega event.

A political event breaking records

The four-month-long Pancharatna Rathayatra made its way into the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for unique garlands (more than 700 varieties) presented to former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. Besides, the highest number of garlands made of various farm produce were offered to Kumaraswamy during the Yatra which began from Mulbagal on Nov. 18, 2022. Kumaraswamy led the Yatra, which covered over 90 Assembly segments. He travelled over 10,000 kilometres and visited more than 5,500 villages across the length and breadth of the State.