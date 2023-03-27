DC distributes voter IDs to sexual minorities

March 27, 2023

First-of-its-kind survey underway to identify sexual minorities in Mysuru and Vijayapura

Mysore/Mysuru: In an effort to make the election all-inclusive, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, distributed voter ID cards to a couple of sexual minorities at a programme held at Zilla Panchayat Auditorium this morning.

The DC said that the administration was aware that over 212 sexual minorities do not have their voter ID cards in Mysuru District and the administration is ready to issue voter identity cards to those who are willing to identify themselves as sexual minorities. Only 210 sexual minorities have enrolled in the voter list.

Dr. Rajendra said that though the changes to the electoral roll is not possible now as there are many due procedures to follow including notary and Court orders, at present, changes will be made to the address and the registration of the gender. He said that all the 500 sexual minority voters in the district should get voter identity cards and participate in voting without fail.

Though being sexual minorities, but mentioned as male or female in voter ID, there is a provision in the District Administration to issue identity cards as sexual minorities for such people, he added.

Assuring the sexual minorities of all help, DC Dr. K. V. Rajendra, said that they could complain to the Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department or the Development Officer if the election officers do not respond to their electoral rights.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayat K. M. Gayathri, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department Basavaraju and other officers were present.

Survey in Mysuru and Vijayapura

Meanwhile, with an aim to bring sexual minorities to the mainstream of the society by providing basic facilities, the Karnataka State Women Development Corporation has begun a baseline survey in Mysuru and Vijayapura Districts. The survey has begun from Mar. 10 and will be held till Apr. 24.

The survey has been taken up with the help of sexual minorities and personal details such as education, employment, residence, health, social security and additional information are being collected.

Once the survey is complete, a clear number of their population will be known. In addition, information about their socio-economic status will be available for the Government to formulate policies and schemes for the empowerment of the community.

Offices of the Child Development Project Officers can be contacted for the survey: H.D. Kote (Ph: 08228-255320), K.R. Nagar (Ph: 08223-262714), Hunsur (Ph: 08222-252254), Mysuru Rural (Ph: 0821-2567940), Nanjangud (Ph: 08221-226168), T. Narasipur (Ph: 08227-261267) and Periyapatna (Ph: 08223-274742) taluks and at the Office of the Women & Child Development Department Deputy Director in Mysuru city (Ph: 0821-2495432).