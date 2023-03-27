Checking for poll cash, liquor moves into core city areas 

March 27, 2023

Carry valid proof of cash above Rs. 50,000

Unaccounted money will be seized: Police

Mysore/Mysuru: After the massive 15-hour checking on the city roads for unaccounted cash, liquor and election freebies on Mar. 20 and Mar. 21, the City Police have intensified checking in the heart of the city and on the roads of Mysuru that lead to various Assembly Constituencies.

The Mysuru city has roads leading to Constituencies including Chamaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, T. Narasipur, Varuna, Hunsur and Nanjangud and entry and exit points are being checked. Within the city too, Policemen have been deployed at strategic points to screen vehicles.

With Assembly elections round the corner and the Election Commission all set to announce the dates from which the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced, more than 50 Police, Revenue and Excise check-posts are busy stopping vehicles to look for cash and other voter inducements.

The Cops inspecting the car dickey at the same spot.

Under instructions from Election Commission, the city Police have been working round the clock, peering into private cars and vans. Typically, they ask the vehicles to open the boot, besides their bags and glove boxes.

Apart from the regular check-posts, static check-posts and flying squads too are on the job. “We check all kinds of vehicles, even two-wheelers,” Police said.

This morning, Police personnel attached to Mandi Police Station, who have placed barricades near the Railway Under Bridge at Yadavagiri, were seen stopping cars and checking the vehicles.

The task of Police personnel at these points is to intercept vehicles and check for cash, liquor and other gift items. Cash and other items without documents will be immediately seized and the vehicles will be impounded.

Mandi Police personnel checking a vehicle this morning.

According to the Police, any person can carry up to Rs. 50,000 in cash without proof, if any person is carrying between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 10 lakh, then valid proof is required. Cash will be immediately seized and will be released only after the person carrying the cash furnishes sufficient proof.

Whereas if any person is caught carrying more than Rs. 10 lakh in cash (even with valid proof), then that particular case will be immediately handed over to the Income Tax Department (I-T flying squad and static squad) for further investigation.

As per the Election Commission guidelines, officers would start recording the expenditure of a particular candidate only after filing of nomination papers. Before that, all the election expenditure would be booked against the political party.