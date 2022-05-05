PSI Exam Scam: Irregularities exposed by Police Department itself, says former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy

May 5, 2022

BJP leaders had humiliated honest Police Officer Kamal Pant by accusing him in the scam. Now, Kamal Pant’s followers in the Police Department, to teach a lesson to the Government, have exposed the scam. The scam was not exposed by the Government but by the Police Department itself. —H.D. Kumaraswamy former Chief Minister

Bengaluru: “The irregularities in Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam, has been brought to light by the Police Department itself,” said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK).

Speaking to media persons here yesterday, HDK said: “I have got a different information, which has been leaked from the Police Department. Following the development after the murder at Chamarajpet, there is link in the exposure of irregularities in PSI exam.”

Continuing, HDK said that the developments in the murder case of the youth identified as Chandru, have exposed the PSI exam scam. Pointing out that a BJP Spokesperson had accused Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and had complained that the Commissioner was lying in the murder case of the youth.

“The Police had stated that the youth was murdered in a fight after two bikes had collided with each other. But the BJP leaders had weaved a story by stating that the youth was murdered just because he did not know Urdu. From that issue, it has now come and stopped at the PSI exam scam,” the former CM said.

Alleging that the BJP leader who had accused the honest Police Officer has links with the kingpin arrested in the PSI exam scam, HDK said that the Police have now exposed the scam and have brought it before the people.

“If I keep on telling about it, it will be a big story,” Kumaraswamy said and added that not all those who had written the exam had paid money for the selection but 30 percent of them may have paid. About 30 to 40 percent may have written the exam honestly. All I want is justice to those who have been selected honestly,” the former CM said.

Congress leaders are accusing Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan in the scam, do they have documents to it? he questioned and added that the Minister’s colleagues themselves have spoken to the media against him, so that it would be brought before Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he was in Bengaluru.

“There is a conspiracy going on in the BJP for the ouster of Dr. Ashwathnarayan. The BJP leaders are lighting fire to their own house and we need not light fire. Should I carry petrol to pour on fire? Congress leaders have no strength to fight for real issues. They speak what someone had told,” Kumaraswamy said.

Meanwhile, the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation has revealed that the father of a B.Sc graduate from Kalaburagi region had paid Rs. 50 lakh to ensure that his son scores high marks in the October 2021 PSI recruitment exam.

As many as eight candidates, who had written the exam in Kalaburagi on Oct. 3, 2021, have been arrested by the CID. Out of seven exam centres, one of the exam centre was a school run by a local BJP leader.

A total of 45 people, including 30 candidates, have been named in the scam so far. The candidates are alleged to have paid between Rs. 30 lakh and Rs. 80 lakh to agents to facilitate cheating.

At some centres, the entire exam hall was rigged to allow invigilators to provide answers, while bluetooth devices were used by individual candidates in some cases, the CID probe has found.

The recruitment process has been declared cancelled by the State Government.