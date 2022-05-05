‘Besige Mela-2022’ begins at Dasara Exhibition Grounds

May 5, 2022

Mysuru: Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman A. Hemanth Kumar Gowda inaugurated the 45-day ‘Besige Mela-2022’ (Summer Expo) at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city last evening. The expo will be open to public between 3.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

The expo features 12 types of giant wheels, 72 commercial stalls and over 27 food stalls. Children can experience being around their favourite animals and birds at The Madagascar Art Studio in the venue apart from enjoying boating.

There is no separate entry fee to visit ‘The Madagascar Art Studio’, said Fun World and Resorts (India) Private Limited Head Vinod Kumar Sabharwal.

Horticulture Department Dy. Director K. Rudresh, Industrialist Manju, Contractor Edward, Varkod Prakash and others were present. “The mela is allowed on a rental basis at Rs. 39 lakh. There was an overwhelming response for the 66-day expo held previously and this time, we are expecting more visitors as there is summer holidays for children,” said Hemanth Kumar.

Free entry for two days

As a few stalls are yet to be set up at the Summer Exhibition, entry for the expo is free for the first two days (May 5 and May 6) and later on, the tickets will be priced at Rs. 30 for adults and Rs. 20 for children.