APMC agent murder: Police team constituted to nab killers

May 5, 2022

Mysuru; Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan has constituted a special Police team to trace and arrest the killers of Ravi alias Capsicum Ravi, who was hacked to death at his shop in APMC yard at Bandipalya on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road on Tuesday evening. The accused have gone absconding after committing the crime.

The special Police team, led by Mysuru South Rural Police Inspector Shashikumar, comprising two Sub-Inspectors and staff, has begun investigation and has launched a hunt to nab the accused based on the clues available with them.

According to sources, the special Police team have obtained clues based on the information got from the spot of crime, CCTV footages of cameras installed in neighbouring shops, statements from workers and from the complaint.

The special Police team is likely to nab the absconding killers by today (May 5) evening, sources added.

It is learnt that the accused have switched off their mobile phones and the Police team are looking for their last location besides keeping vigil on those who may be contacted by the accused, sources said.

It is suspected that the absconding killers may be hiding in Bengaluru outskirts and the Police are also keeping a watch on those who had financial transactions with Ravi.