Assistant Professor exam question paper leak case: UoM suspends Geography Professor Nagaraja
News

Assistant Professor exam question paper leak case: UoM suspends Geography Professor Nagaraja

May 5, 2022

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Following the order issued by the Higher Education Department removing Prof. H. Nagaraja from the post of the Registrar (Evaluation) of Karnatak University, Dharwad, the University of Mysore (UoM) also issued an order suspending him from the University services on Wednesday.

Prof. Nagaraja was arrested by the Police in the question paper leak scam of the recruitment exams for Assistant Professor posts at Government Degree Colleges.

The UoM order said it will be applicable from Apr. 27, the day he was taken into Police custody. Prof. Nagaraja was part of the question paper-setting team of the examination conducted by the Higher Education Department for Geography subject.

