Road show held in city to promote EXCON Trade Fair

May 5, 2022

CII to organise construction equipment, technology trade fair in Bengaluru from May 17 to 21

Mysuru: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had organised a road show in city recently to announce EXCON, which witnessed the participation of senior officials from the Government along with industry leaders and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sector.

EXCON, South Asia’s largest construction equipment and construction technology trade fair, organised by the CII, will be held from May 17 to 21 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru.

EXCON will be spread over 3,00,000 square metres of display area and is expected to attract over 1,000 exhibitors from India and abroad including countries like USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, UAE, South Korea, Singapore and Sri Lanka. The five-day exhibition will attract over 40,000 business visitors.

EXCON endeavours to build India’s infrastructure in an ecologically sustainable manner, enabling projects on Smart Cities, supporting Swachh Bharat programmes, promoting skill development and positioning “Make In India” as the National Agenda for achieving holistic growth in the infrastructure and related sectors.

Some of the highlights of EXCON includes exclusive focus on alternative fuels, AI pavilion, finance plaza, skills, women operating construction equipment and machinery, equal opportunity awards for women, MSMEs, digital transformation besides sustainability and safety among others.

At the road show held at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza in city recently, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham said that India was projected to become the third largest construction market globally by 2022, with a plan to spend 1.3 trillion US Dollars on infrastructure during 2019-23 focused on sustainable development. China is around 17 years ahead of India and India will be the world’s fastest-growing major economy, the start of a long-term trend. China’s GDP is 4 times greater than India but India is sure to overtake China in 5 to 10 years of time.

Bibhudutta Ojha, VP, Industrial Business, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. said, “This is the eleventh edition of the EXCON and our theme this year is “Building India for a New World: Competitiveness, Growth, Sustainability, Technology.” EXCON will exemplify the role of smart technologies and innovation in India’s infrastructure development to achieve the vision of making India the global hub for Construction Equipment Manufacturing by 2030.

Chairperson of CII Mysuru and MD, Plansee India High Performance Materials Pvt Ltd. Supriya Salian, said, “Encouraging the adoption of world class technologies for speedy implementation of infrastructure projects is the current need of the State. EXCON with the presence of world class players in the construction equipment sector, will not only deliver the best-in-class technologies along with cost-effective solutions, but will also bring more awareness amongst all stakeholders on the latest developments in construction equipment industry.”

Later a panel discussion ‘Reimagining the Construction Industry’ was moderated by Pavan Ranga, Immediate Past Chairman, CII Mysuru and CEO of Rangsons and was addressed by Arun Pandit, Treasurer, CREDAI Mysuru and M.G. Somashekar, Chairman, IGBC Mysuru.

Sam Cherian, Vice-Chairman, CII Mysuru, mentioned in his address that, Mysuru has all the potential to become the next business hub after Bengaluru with the infrastructure advancement in the region and with the support from the district administration.