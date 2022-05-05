Father and Son’s Flute Duet at Ganabharathi tomorrow
News

Father and Son's Flute Duet at Ganabharathi tomorrow

May 5, 2022

Mysuru: Ganabharathi, Mysuru, has organised a Karnatak classical Flute Duet by Vidwan Dr. C.A. Sridhar and his son and disciple Vidwan Keshav Chandra on May 6 at 6 pm at Veene Seshanna Bhavana in Kuvempunagar.

They will be accompanied by Vidwan Pradesh Achar on violin, Vidwan Kanchana A. Eshwar Bhat on mridanga and Vidwan Shamith Gowda on the ghata. 

Vidwan Sridhar hails from a noted musical family from Chilakunda. He is not only a Flautist but also a Vageyakara, a writer, Vocalist and Researcher.  He serves as a Professor and Principal of Lalitha Kala College, University of Mysore.

Vidwan Keshav Chandra started his tutelage in Karnatak vocal and flute  at a very tender age of six under his father Dr.  Sridhar.  At the age of twelve he started giving concerts with his father and sister Vidu. C.S. Kalyani. At present being an Engineer he is serving at the JK Tyre Company.

