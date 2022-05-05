Bharatanatyam Rangapravesha of K.N. Chethana tomorrow

May 5, 2022

Mysuru: The Bharatanatyam Rangapravesha of K.N. Chethana, disciple of Vidu. Dr. Kripa Phadke, Director, Nrityagiri, Mysuru, has been organised at RamaGovinda Rangamandira, Nrupatunga Kannada School, Ramakrishnanagar in city tomorrow (May 6) at 6 pm under the aegis of Nrityagiri Academy of Performing Arts and Research Centre, Mysuru.

She will be accompanied by Dr. Kripa Phadke and Pooja Sugam on natuvanga, Vid. Rohit Bhat Uppor on vocal, Vid. Lingraj on mridanga and Vid. A.P. Krishna Prasad on flute.

Bharathanjali Nritya Shala Director Vidu. Dr. Sheela Shridhar will preside.

GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW), Mysuru, Administrative Officer Anupama B. Pandit and V.V.S. B.M. Sri School Principal N. Ramesh will be the chief guests. Guruvandana will be offered to Guru Vidu. Dr. Kripa Phadke on the occasion.

Profile: K.N. Chethana started her Bharatanatyam journey at the age of 6. She has completed her junior, senior and Vidwath examinations successfully. She has keen interest in classical music and is receiving guidance under Vidu. Rekha Venkatesh.

Chethana is currently pursuing her final year BE Electronics and Communication at GSSSIETW.

She has actively taken part in presentations of Nrityagiri such as Madagada Kenchavva, Bhagavadgita, Dashavatara, folk dances like kamsale and has also performed at the Torchlight Parade during Dasara festival and at Mysore Palace.

Chethana is the daughter of K.N. Narayana Swamy and K.S. Savitha, residents of LIC Colony in Srirampura II Stage, Mysuru.