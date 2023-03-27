Title Deeds distributed to beneficiaries of newly formed Revenue Villages

March 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Bringing relief to the residents of villages which have now been declared as Kandaya Grama (Revenue Villages), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, as part of a State-wide initiative, distributed Title Deeds to beneficiaries of the newly formed Revenue Villages in Mysuru district at a programme organised at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall here this morning.

Speaking after symbolically distributing the Title Deeds to 10 beneficiaries, Dr. Rajendra said that there are a total of 2,364 beneficiaries of 52 newly formed Revenue Villages, with Periyapatna taluk having the highest number of beneficiaries (1,016 from 11 villages), followed by 646 beneficiaries in Saragur taluk (6 villages), 323 in T. Narasipur (16 villages) and 248 in H.D. Kote (2 villages).

Pointing out that 58 more villages (Lambani Tanda, Gollarahatti, Vaddarahatti, Kurubarahatti, Haadi, Palya, Doddi, Camp, Colony etc.,) are yet to be declared as new Revenue Villages, he said that this process is expected to be complete in another six months. The Government has permitted the beneficiaries themselves to name the newly formed Kandaya Grama areas as per their wish, he added.

Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram, Deputy Director of Land Records Sreemantini, Mysuru Assistant Commissioner Kamalabai and other officials were present.