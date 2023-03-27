SSLC exam is turning point in a student’s life: DC

March 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that SSLC is the turning point in a student’s life, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that authorities must ensure that there is no scope for any lapses in the conduct of the exam.

He was speaking after presiding over a SSLC exam preparatory meeting at his office here recently.

Pointing out that the district has a total of 148 exam centres this time, including 143 Government and 5 Private ones, the DC said that a total of 37,475 students are writing this exam, for which the officials must make all necessary preparations.

Giving some tips to the exam officials, the DC said that utmost priority must be given for ensuring that no malpractice takes place. Asking the exam centre chiefs to see that there is no scope for any malpractices or lapses, he said that action will be taken against the concerned authorities for any lapses or dereliction of duty.

“The officials must take necessary steps to ensure that exam absence is minimal. Also, it is important to see that children appear for the exam with confidence. It is also advisable that students are counselled so as to drive any exam fear out of them. Besides it should be ensured that students are provided necessary facilities at exam centres,” he said.

Free bus facility

Continuing, the DC said that students can travel in KSRTC buses for free to their exam centre by showing their exam hall ticket. Asking the officials to bring to his notice if there are any problems in KSRTC operations, he said that the problems, if any, will be discussed with the KSRTC authorities for redressal.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said that differently abled students will be allowed to write exams at the ground floor of the exam centres. Calling upon officials to be friendly with students, he said that all centres will have CCTV cameras, drinking water and toilet facilities.

Urs further said that Primary School teachers will be deputed in case of shortage of High School teachers for exam duties.

Use of mobile phones in exam centres is totally banned and a Mobile Phone Surveillance Officer will be deployed at all centres, he said adding that the collected/ deposited mobile phones will be given back only after the exam concludes.

The DDPI also highlighted the duties and responsibilities of all levels of exam personnel.

Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram, BEOs, Nodal Officers and school teachers attended the meeting.

Time-Table of SSLC Exam

March 31: First Language

April 3: Maths

April 6: Second Language

April 10: Science

April 12: Third Language

April 15: Social Science