Ensure elimination of child labour: DC

December 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra told the officials of the Department of Labour to compulsorily hold meetings of Task Forces once in three months to prevent child labour.

At a recent meeting held at his office to discuss the measures taken to prevent child labour in the district, the DC reviewed the child protection mechanism.

All the stakeholders were instructed to strengthen the child protection mechanism and the DC advised all officials not to wait for directions but make a strong move to evolve a dependable mechanism to protect the vulnerable children.

All stakeholders assured the DC to work in a coordinated manner to strengthen the child protection mechanism. The DC asked officers to work at community level to prevent child abuse and discrimination. He stressed on the need to work to eliminate child labour and child marriages in the district.

Officials from various other departments who have been appointed to the Task Forces under Section 17 of the Child Protection Act must also take up measures for educating the public on preventing child labour, he added.

Children also perform dangerous tasks in garment production, stone quarrying and brick-making. Hazardous work prohibitions do not include all occupations in which children work for long periods in unsafe and unhealthy environments, he noted and asked the officers to tighten vigil.

Book cases against employers

“Go ahead and book cases against those employing children in garages, small workshops, kirana stores, small factories and manufacturing and supply units. Identify the children working in these places and efforts must be made to bring them to the mainstream and get them enrolled in schools to continue their education,” the DC said.

Rules say that one cannot employ children under 14 years of age in any job. “Those in the 15-18 age group are prohibited from working in hazardous professions. Officials must conduct surprise raids and book cases against those employing them. After the cases are booked, the children must be produced before the District Child Welfare Committee to be rehabilitated,” he added.

Asking the officers to ensure that the trade licences of shops, business establishments and trades are renewed only after they give an undertaking stating that they have not employed children in their units, Dr. Rajendra said that Town Panchayats, City Municipal Councils, Mysuru City Corporation and Gram Panchayats must ensure that the licences are renewed only when they provide the undertaking.

He asked the Police to provide security whenever raids are carried out for rescuing children engaged in child labour.