December 21, 2022

Cooking contest on Dec. 25

Mysore/Mysuru: Sahaja Samrudha Krushi Samsthe has organised a four-day Avarekai Food Mela from tomorrow (Dec. 22) till Dec. 25 at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city from 10 am to 10 pm.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarara Bhavan here yesterday, Samsthe Convenor K. Komal Kumar said that there is an inexplicable relationship between Avarekai and people of old Mysuru. “This Mela will feature mouth-watering dishes made out of seasonal crop. Also, there will be an exhibition and sale of Avarekai crops and value-added ingredients by ten groups of farmers from H.D. Kote, Periyapatna and Hunsur taluks,” he added.

In all, 30 varities of food made out of Avarekai including Avarekai Uppittu, Bisi Bele Bath, Avare Roti, Mudde, Chitagavare, Avare Pulav, etc will be available at an affordable price.

Public can get info on Avarekai cultivation, varities of Avarekai crops and diverse dishes. A cooking competition has been organised on Dec. 25. Food prepared at home using avarekai, should be brought to Mela at 12 noon on Dec. 25. Prizes and certificates of appreciation will be awarded to those who prepare special dishes. For details, call Komal on Mob: 98809-08608 or Mahendra on Mob: 88846-82584. Vegetable vendors Mahendra Nayak and farmer Pratap were present at the press meet.