Mission Indradhanush 5.0: Vaccination for 5-year-old kids, pregnant women from Aug. 7

August 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said that “Mission Indradhanush 5.0 has been organised to complete vaccination of children below the age group of five years and pregnant women to immunise them against life-threatening diseases.”

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra chaired the meeting organised to intensify the implementation of Mission Indradhanush 5.0 under National General Immunisation Programme, at Zilla Panchayat Hall here yesterday.

He said that the “Immunisation programme has been organised to meet the target of eradicating diphtheria and rubella diseases by 2023. Hence, it has been decided to expedite the process of immunisation against these diseases and administering the vaccination of PCV third dose.”

Vaccination drive in three rounds

The vaccination drive will be conducted in three rounds at all the districts in the State. The drive will be held from Aug.7 to 12, Sept. 11 to 16 and Oct. 9 to 14 and will be held for six days during the each phase. For effective implementation of the drive, more awareness programmes should be conducted at villages and slum areas. Health Officers should identify beneficiaries with the help of ASHA workers. Prior to administering vaccine, the health condition of kids should be examined and ensured of no side-effects, Dr. Rajendra told the Officers.

Be alert over dengue

With the onset of rainy season, more dengue cases are being reported. With the disease caused due to the bite of mosquitoes, the reproduction of mosquitoes should be prevented by ensuring the water is not collected in abandoned tyres, coconut shells, broken pots and also in front of the houses. The water tank should be kept clean and in case of any fever, awareness should be created among the people to visit the nearest health centres, the DC said.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said “Mission Indradhanush drive has been taken up in August, followed by September and October for six days each. The beneficiaries can register on https://uwinselfregistration.mohfw.gov.in. A total of 5,075 kids in the age group of 0 to 2 years, 432 kids in the age group of 2 to 5 years and 1,211 pregnant women have been identified for vaccination at 900 special centres.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayat K.M. Gayathri, Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Ashaad-Ur-Rahman-Shariff, District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. K. Chidambara and others were present.