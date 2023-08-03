Think20 Summit on key global issues concludes

August 3, 2023

Deliberations end with last session on ‘Brazil Calling – The Road to Rio’

Mysore/Mysuru: The Think20 Summit, a three-day event focusing on crucial G20-related issues, successfully concluded last evening at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in city.

The Summit brought together over 200 participants from 35 countries, representing nearly 110 institutions. Distinguished attendees included diplomats, policy planners, heads of think tanks and research institutions, civil society organisations, multilateral agencies and eminent thinkers.

The T20 India Summit served as a platform for experts and policy-makers to engage in meaningful discussions and share insights on critical global topics. The panels and special sessions covered climate resilience, sustainable development, macroeconomic policies, global governance, digital infrastructure and the future priorities of the G20 under Brazil’s presidency. The outcomes of the summit will be invaluable in shaping policies and fostering international cooperation towards a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive world.

Picture shows members of Observer Research Foundation, India, which organised Think20 Summit in Mysuru.

Key themes of last day

On the final day, key themes included ‘Building Climate Resilience,’ chaired by Elizabeth Sidiropoulos (Chief Executive, South African Institute of International Affairs, South Africa).

The panel discussed the nexus between the global financial architecture, macro-economic policy-making and green recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic. Emphasis was placed on the role of the G20 and international financial institutions in supporting climate-resilient macro-economic policies.

The second panel, chaired by Radhicka Kapoor (Senior Visiting Fellow, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, India) focused on ‘Macro Policies for Securing Livelihoods.’ It explored the significance of macro-economic coordination and trade policy coherence in job creation and livelihood provision.

The third panel, chaired by Anna-Katharina Hornidge (Director, German Institute of Development and Sustainability, Germany) addressed ‘Saving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).’ Discussions revolved around the ongoing implementation of the SDGs and the disparities in progress among nations.

The fourth panel, chaired by Leslie Vinjamuri (Director, US and the Americas Programme; Dean, Queen Elizabeth II Academy for Leadership in International Affairs, Chatham House, UK), delved into ‘Urgent Measures for Reforming Global Institutions.’ The urgent need to reform global multilateral institutions to meet 21st-century challenges was highlighted, with specific attention to the UN framework and multilateral development banks.

Digital public infrastructure

Next, the panel on ‘Innovation Unleashed – Digital Public Infrastructure,’ chaired by Astha Kapoor (Co-founder, Aapti Institute, India) discussed the role of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in building inclusive digital societies and fostering innovation. DPI’s potential to facilitate public service delivery and support emerging technologies was underscored.

A special session titled ‘Brazil Calling – The Road to Rio’ explored continuity and cohesion between emerging economies in the G20 troika (Indonesia, India, and Brazil) under Brazil’s G20 presidency. Speakers provided insights into Brazil’s potential G20 priorities.

The Summit concluded with closing remarks from Sujan Chinoy (Chair, T20 India Core Group & Director General, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), India) and Samir Saran (Chair, T20 India Secretariat and Member, T20 India Core Group; President, Observer Research Foundation, India), highlighting the significance of the T20 India Summit in addressing global challenges and fostering international cooperation.