Tour of Somnathpur, Chamundi Hill tomorrow

August 2, 2023

Today evening, delegates to visit Srirangapatna, Dariya Daulat Bagh, Sriranganathaswamy Temple, KRS Dam

Mysore/Mysuru: The delegates of the ongoing Think20 Summit in Mysuru will visit a couple of historical places of Srirangapatna this evening.

The delegates will start their tour post-lunch and the destinations include Srirangapatna Fort and Dariya Daulat Bagh. They will also be taken to the revered Sriranganathaswamy Temple, and later to the engineering marvel that is the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk.

At 7 pm, the delegates will arrive at the KRS Dam and a team of MLAs and other representatives will accord them a warm welcome. Several folk-art teams will perform at the Dam entrance and the Kannada and Culture Department, Tourism Department and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) are coordinating to make the visit a memorable one.

Hectic activity was witnessed at the Dam premises this morning with teams cleaning the places that will be visited by the delegates. As the renovation of lighting systems, fountains and other water displays are nearing completion, the authorities are ensuring that the bulbs are lit at the stretches that have been completed. The arrangements at the Dam are being supervised by CNNL Executive Engineer Jayanth and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Abu Farooq. The refreshment to the delegates has been arranged at Royal Orchid Brindavan Gardens.

On Aug. 3, the delegates are set to immerse themselves in the cultural and architectural treasures of the Mysuru region. The day’s agenda includes visits to the resplendent Sri Chennakeshava temple in Somnathpur, followed by a trip to the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill. From this vantage point, they will be treated to a breathtaking panoramic view of the picturesque city of Mysuru.