Think20 delegates marvel at beauty of Mysore Palace

August 2, 2023

To witness Palace illumination from 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm and Police Band performance tonight; no public entry

Mysore/Mysuru: The G20’s Think20 summit delegates who are in Mysuru city for deliberations embarked on an enriching visit to the majestic Mysore Palace last evening.

A warm and traditional welcome was accorded to over 180 delegates by officials of the Palace Board, with Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya leading the way. The delegates came to the Palace in five buses at around 4.45 pm after the morning discussion at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel. The security measures for the delegates were led by DCP M. Muthuraj and ACPs.

To ensure a delightful and a knowledgeable experience, 15 skilled tourist guides were at their service throughout the visit.

The guides, adept in important foreign languages, explained the significance of the Palace, when it was built, present state and the glorious past. The delegates were happy to hear about the iconic structure in their own language.

The delegates were given an exclusive tour of the Mysore Palace’s diverse sections, where they were treated to a mesmerising display of taxidermy artistry crafted by Van Ingen. They marvelled at the skilful taxidermy work, which brought to life an array of magnificent creatures.

They were captivated by the sight of meticulously preserved mounts and shields featuring various tigers depicted in dynamic poses. Additionally, the room showcased stunning taxidermy displays of bears, lions, wild boar, elephants, assorted deer, rhinoceroses, crocodiles and leopards. Each exhibit seemed to tell a unique story of the rich wildlife that once roamed the lands.

Delegates in awe

During the Palace tour, the Think20 delegates were informed about profound cultural heritage of Mysore Maharajas, who were not only great patrons of art, literature and culture but also benevolent rulers. Their governance was characterised by prioritising the well-being and interests of the public over their own, the delegates were told.

This commitment to the welfare of their people earned them a revered place in history and the hearts of their subjects. The visit to the Mysore Palace left the delegates in awe, not only of the extraordinary taxidermy artistry but also of the legacy of Mysore rulers, whose reign left an indelible mark on the region’s history and culture.

Writing her experience in the visitor’s book at the Palace, architect Geeta Mehta of Columbia University, United States said, “This is the most amazing site that I have seen. The concepts, design and workmanship is rare in the whole world.”

Nicholas, another delegate from France, drew a photo of an Ambari elephant and an ornate pillar of the Palace. “A spectacular Palace with the rich history of Mysore; Well maintained,” wrote Samir Gupta from New Delhi.

The delegates will have the opportunity to revisit the Mysore Palace on Wednesday (today) night to witness its splendid illumination between 8.15 pm and 8.45 pm. To add a touch of charm to the evening, a captivating concert by the Police Band is also scheduled during the illumination. However, public entry will be restricted inside the premises.

Palace Board officials said that to create a royal ambience, over 20 Mounted Police personnel will be stationed at the gates to welcome the delegates. The regular sound and light show at the Palace is cancelled.