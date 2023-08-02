Jewellery store owner cheats public, flees with cash, gold ornaments

August 2, 2023

Over 50 people lodge complaints at Hunsur Police Station

Hunsur: A jeweller has cheated public to the tune of lakhs of rupees by fleeing with cash given by customers for making jewellery and also with pledged gold ornaments. The jeweller has fled along with his family, thus cheating the public.

The accused jeweller has been identified as Pritesh alias Pintu, a native of Rajasthan, who was running Vinayaka Jewellers on Bazaar Street and was residing at Stores Street in the town.

Pritesh, who was running Vinayaka Jewellers since 10 years had earned the confidence of the people and hence many people visit his shop either to get new jewellery done or to pledge their gold ornaments. Many had paid him advance amount to get new jewellery and he had also obtained a pawn broker licence.

Last Friday, Pritesh, who had locked the shop, had also vacated the house and reportedly fled along with his family. It is learnt that when his customers, who had paid advance money for the jewellery and those who had paid the money to get the gold ornaments which they had pledged asked for their gold jewellery, he is said to have told them that their jewellery was in the Bank locker and now he has fled from the town.

More than 50 people including Majeez Ahmed of Kattemalalawadi, Deepu of Manjunath Layout, Arjun of Saraswathipuram Layout, Smitha, Lakshmi, Sidda, Atiba Banu of Yashodhapura and Majid have lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and the Police have launched a hunt to trace and nab Pritesh.