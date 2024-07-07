Mysore Palace most photographed after Taj Mahal, says Ashvini Ranjan

July 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The majestic Mysore Palace is the most photographed structure and the most visited place after the Taj Mahal, said city-based entrepreneur, Founder-Trustee of Pratham Mysore, and author Ashvini Ranjan.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on the topic ‘In True Colours,’ a compilation of black and white photographs and Ashvini’s favourite memories and stories, last evening at the Mysuru Literature Festival being held at Hotel Southern Star. The other panellist was retired professor and author Prof. C. Naganna.

In the morning session, actor Ramesh Aravind released the coffee-table book ‘In True Colours’ — a collection of 113 photographs and 15 short stories.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Ashvini Ranjan mentioned that his 22-year journey could be traced in the book.

“This is not just a collection of photographs and short stories, but a reflection of my journey over two decades, the places I have visited, and the people I have met. I have portrayed life in rural areas, and the book’s speciality is that it is in black and white. Black and white colours attract a person’s immediate attention and are close to life. Moreover, black and white is not a jumble of colours, and there is no confusion looking at them,” he noted.

Expressing his inclination towards black and white photography, Ashvini Ranjan noted that he visualises images solely in monochrome. Drawing inspiration from his mentor and guru, legendary photojournalist T.S. Satyan, who shared a similar affinity for black and white photos, he acknowledged Satyan’s profound influence on his work.

“The photographs mirror the authenticity of human existence, depicted in true colours — both literally and metaphorically, where readers can get a unique perspective on life and various shades of human existence in their natural and unadulterated form,” he said.

Recalling his association with T.S. Satyan, Ashvini Ranjan remembered seeing Satyan’s photographs in ‘The Illustrated Weekly of India’. “I had a chance to meet him in 1998, thanks to his son, Nagendra, whom I had a chance meeting with. Satyan had clicked many photographs of the activities of Pratham Mysore, and I learned the nuances of photography from him in detail.”

Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, dignitaries and literary buffs were present.