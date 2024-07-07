K.R. Hospital renovation work to be completed by August end

July 7, 2024

A three-day mega event in September to mark culmination of year-long centenary celebrations

Mysore/Mysuru: The K.R. Hospital, Mysuru’s largest Government Hospital, along with Cheluvamba Children’s Hospital in the heart of the city and PKTB (Princess Krishnajammanni Tuberculosis Hospital) Sanatorium on KRS Road, is undergoing extensive renovation of its heritage buildings. The work is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by the end of August, making the facilities fully operational.

As part of the centenary celebrations of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), the State Government has sanctioned Rs. 89 crore for the renovation and repair of 14 buildings. These include the medical college, K.R. Hospital’s Administrative Office, Ophthalmology Department, surgical ward, Cheluvamba Children’s Hospital, PKTB Hospital and undergraduate boys hostel, among others.

The renovation is being carried out in a way that preserves the heritage nature of the buildings. Services will be gradually restarted in phases, according to Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, Dean and Director of MMC&RI. The works began two years ago as per the heritage norms since the buildings had been notified as heritage buildings.

“The works are in different stages of completion. The project has been launched for over a year now. In July, nearly 80 percent of the work will be done. But we want all the remaining work to be completed in August,” Dr. Dakshayani said.

Completion schedule and phased reopening

By the end of July, 80 percent of the work should be completed. The entire project is scheduled for completion by the end of August. The renovation follows traditional design principles, with inspections ensuring adherence to these standards. The Ophthalmology Department is planned to be the first to reopen.

The CT scan facility at the Trauma Care Centre will soon be operational. The installation of the CT scan equipment is underway, with the unit set to be inaugurated on the 3rd Ashada Friday. Additionally, comprehensive blood testing facilities are being provided.

Due to the renovation work, patients have been redirected to the District Hospital. The number of patients is increasing daily at the Trauma Care Centre, Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital, which is helping to facilitate the renovation of K.R. Hospital, she noted.

Centenary celebrations to conclude in September

Meanwhile, the year-long centenary celebrations of the institute will culminate in September this year with a three-day mega event. Many former students of the century-old institution, including those abroad, are expected to participate. The centenary celebrations began in August last year, with various events and activities taking place throughout the year.

Dr. Dakshayini said the valedictory of the centenary celebrations has been tentatively planned from Sept. 27 to 29. “We have invited CM Siddaramaiah to the valedictory. We are expecting alumni from abroad also. The details of the three-day events will be discussed with the committee and shared later,” she said.

Changes in treatment fees

The new Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road has revised its treatment service fees and implemented the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Scheme (ABARK). Both hospitals provide high-quality treatment facilities. Services will be completely free for BPL cardholders and individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. A 30 percent discount will be offered to those above 60 years of age and APL cardholders. —Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, Dean and Director, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute