Plasma collection process to begin soon at K.R. Hospital

COVID-19, News

October 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar yesterday launched installation of a new Plasma Machine donated to K.R. Hospital in city by ICATT Atkins and SNC-Lavalin Company. With this, plasma donors need not travel to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences which they used to do as the machine at K.R. Hospital had become non-functional since Aug. 17. 

The installation of the new machine will come as a big breather for COVID-19 patients who were dependent on recovered patients for plasma donation. The cost of the machine is Rs. 27 lakh. Plasma donation will start in K.R. Hospital once the Drugs Controller General of India gives the green signal, and it is expected within a fortnight.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister thanked the Company for donating the much-needed Plasma Machine which was in dire need due to spike in Corona positive cases in the district.  The gesture by the Company was really appreciable as Corona positive patients were struggling to get plasma.

Dr. B.S. Manjunath, Blood Bank Officer, K.R. Hospital, said steps have been taken to put the newly-installed machine into use. The plasma drawing process will start within a week, he added.

Nandakumar from the Company, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L.Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V.Rajeev, Dr.  Shalini, Dr. Santrupth, Dy. Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MMC&RI Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, K.R. Hospital Superintendent Dr. N. Nanjundaswamy and others were present.

