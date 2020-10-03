Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s work ‘Parva’ adapted as play

October 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that acclaimed novelist and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s popular work ‘Parva’ has been adapted into a play by the theatre repertory.

Speaking at a media interaction at Rangayana here yesterday, Cariappa said the play will be ready for enactment by November.

Theatre Director Prakash Belawadi has completed adaptation work, he said adding that the trials of the play is being conducted now.

Pointing out that the Government has allowed opening of theatres following lockdown relaxations announced in Unlock 5.0, he said that, however, the Government is yet to decide on resumption of theatre activities and he would take up the issue with Kannada and Culture Minister.

Asserting that Rangayana is prepared for resuming theatre activities if permission is given, he maintained that Rangayana was engaged in keeping the theatre alive even when all other activities had come to a standstill following the announcement of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

He further said that proper and orderly arrangement of Rangayana articles, artefacts and equipment is going on.

Continuing, he said that Rangayana will be conducting a short-term (3 month) theatre training course in memory of theatre icon Subbaiah Naidu, from Oct.15, 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021.

The admission is limited to 25 seats and the candidates will be selected based on an interview to take place at Rangayana on Oct.7, Cariappa added.