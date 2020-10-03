Medical protective kits distributed to Anganwadi, ASHA workers

October 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Lauding the efforts of Anganwadi and ASHA workers for their role in preventing the spread of COVID-19, MLA G.T. Devegowda stated that these workers are playing an important role at the grassroots level to deal with Corona crisis.

He was speaking at a programme organised by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, Department of Women and Child Development at Sthree Shakti Bhavan in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage recently.

Speaking after distributing medical protective kits to Anganwadi and ASHA workers, G.T. Devegowda said, “Braving COVID-19 pandemic, all these workers are doing a commendable job. Though the cure for this infection is yet to be found, they are putting themselves at risk and at the same time, spreading awareness and instilling courage among the general public.”

“I had requested District Minister S.T. Somashekar to provide a honorarium of Rs. 3,000 to all these workers. Following my advice, he has travelled extensively in the State and distributed honorarium to these workers,” he said.

Department of Women and Child Development Deputy Director K. Padma also addressed the gathering. Protective kits, containing a uniform saree, 200ml sanitiser, three register books and a N-95 mask, were distributed to 36 ASHA workers.

Similarly, 20 Anganwadi workers received protective kits containing 200ml sanitiser, 50 hand gloves and 10 masks.

Samarthanam Trust has planned to distribute similar kits to 214 Anganwadi workers in the region in future.

Mysuru Taluk Health Officer (In-Charge) Dr. Devi Anand, Children Welfare Project Officer Madhusudhan, Samarthanam Trust’s Head of Operations Shivaram Deshpande were present.

Samarthanam to establish residential school for disabled children in Mysuru

Samarthanam Trust’s Shivaram Deshpande stated that the Trust is planning to establish a residential school for disabled children in Mysuru.

“In Bengaluru, the Trust has already established a residential school for specially-abled and differently-abled children. Currently, over 300 children are studying in that school. As we are planning to establish one more in Mysuru, I would request Anganwadi and ASHA workers to provide the list of such children that they come across in the region to us. These workers need to be aware of the occupational safety measures. As of now, the Trust has distributed medical protective kits worth Rs. 76 lakh to the needy,” he said.