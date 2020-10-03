He went to do ‘Pinda Pradhan’ for his father but got washed away

October 3, 2020

Body fished out this morning

Mysore/Mysuru: In a tragic incident, a person who had gone to perform ‘Pinda Pradhan’ for his late father was washed away in Varuna Canal near Chikkalli on T. Narasipur Road on Friday.

According to Police, the victim has been identified as Srinivas Sirpu, owner of a jewellery shop on Ashoka Road in city.

Recently, his father, K.N. Gupta had passed away. Srinivas Sirpu along with his two brothers and uncle had gone to perform ‘Pinda Pradhan’ in Varuna Canal. After rituals, he was returning to the shore and suddenly he slipped into the water. Efforts made by his relatives to pull him back proved futile due to heavy water current and he was washed away.

His relatives said Srinivas is a good swimmer and he tried to come out of water holding the bush inside the Canal but he was literally washed away.

Local residents had searched the entire stretch yesterday.

Varuna Police Sub-Inspector Lakshmi told SOM that the search operation could not be conducted yesterday due to heavy rains and it resumed this morning. The expert swimmers have fished out his body today.

Since Srinivas was said to be a good swimmer the family members were optimistic of his safe return like a priest of Nanjangud who went missing in Kapila River and returned safe after three days.

Varuna Police have registered a case.