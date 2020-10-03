MLA Ramdas to launch week-long ‘Yogakshema Yatre’ from Oct.5

October 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas said that measures will be taken for promoting plasma donation by persons who have been cured of COVID-19 over a month ago.

Addressing a press meet in city, Ramdas said that with Mysuru district witnessing a rise in COVID-19 infections, there is a need for plasma donation and efforts will be made to persuade those who are cured of the virus to donate plasma.

He said that ‘Yogakshema Yatre,’ a week-long programme aimed at addressing the problems that are being faced by people during COVID-19 crisis, will be taken out in all MCC wards of K.R. Assembly segment from Oct. 5 to 11.

During the programme, volunteers will visit households and enquire about the well-being of the people and an awareness on the precautionary and safety measures to be taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 will be created. Also, health kits will be distributed to the houses of the infected and efforts will be made to get Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka Health Card to those who do not have one, he said and added that the Yatre will be inaugurated at Alanahalli at 8.30 am on Oct. 5.

Ramdas also said that during the programme, information will be sought from the residents regarding waste disposal, cleanliness and hygiene, drinking water, UGD and road repairs.

The programme will gather information about school dropouts and also educate parents on online education. The Centre has issued guidelines on re-opening of schools and the parents can send their wards by following COVID -19 measures such as wearing of face mask, use of hand sanitisers and maintenance of physical distancing, he said. However, it is left to the parents to send their children to schools, he added.

Ramdas also said that eligible persons who are not covered under various social pension schemes, can apply afresh and efforts will be made to get pension for them. Besides, online applications will be collected for providing houses to the shelterless under various Government schemes.

‘Yogakshema Yatre’ will be taken out on all days from Oct. 5 to 11 at MCC Wards coming under K.R. Assembly segment, the details of which is as follows: 7.30 am to 10.30 am – Ward No. 53, 49, 54, 62, 64, 56 and 43. 11 am to 2 pm – Ward No.- 52, 50, 60, 63, 57 and 48. 3 pm to 6 pm- Ward No.- 51, 55, 61, 65, 59 and 47.

K.R. Constituency BJP office-bearers Vadivelu, Noor Fatima, Nagendra Kumar, Prasad Babu and Santosh were present at the press meet.