DC Rohini Sindhuri takes second dose

March 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri took the second dose of Covishield vaccine at District Hospital and collected the certificate yesterday.

Accompanied by parents, Srilakshmi Reddy and Jaipal Reddy and father-in-law, Narayana Reddy, Rohini went to the Hospital and received the second shot while her parents and father-in-law received the first dose.

Speaking to reporters, she appealed the citizens to come in large number to take vaccination which does not have any side-effects. “I took the first shot on Feb. 8 and the second shot exactly after 28 days. I didn’t have any side-effects. Some persons may experience mild fever after vaccination which is quite common. The vaccinators also give tablets after vaccination to take if we get mild fever.”

The DC said that the vaccine is given free of cost in all Government Hospitals across the district and the people must make use of it. It was quite common to get scared if any new vaccination comes. But it has been taken by our Prime Minister to a Pourakarmika. Thanks to good response from citizens, more vaccination centres have been opened in the district. Vaccine is given even in Primary Health Centres in urban and rural areas, she added.

Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Officer and COVID-19 Immunisation Nodal Officer, Dr. Rajeshwari, District Surgeon and Dr. Meena were present.