‘Heart Healthy Cooking Without Fire’ Contest for Dieticians

March 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The food we consume always needs extra attention, from its nutritional part to the taste it gives. It is not only the junk food which are tasty, even the nutritious healthy food can be equal in taste. This was demonstrated at Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysuru, by the dieticians who participated in the ‘Heart Healthy Cooking Without Fire’ competition on Mar. 6.

To mark World Women’s Heart Day, Columbia Asia Hospital in association with Cardiological Society of India, Mysuru Chapter, had organised ‘Heart Healthy Cooking Without Fire’ competition with a theme ‘Go Red,’ in which, 10 teams consisting 20 dieticians from across city participated in the event.

Speaking about this event, Dr. Gautam Das, General Manager, Columbia Asia Hospital, said “In today’s time everyone talks about immunity development. A healthy eating habit is the key in improving our immunity which we always promote. A good diet can keep you away from many health problems. The main aim of this competition was to create awareness about the nutritional value of the food that we consume and how to use these foods in our daily diet with a simple cooking technique.”

Promoting the need for a healthy diet, Dr. Sasirekha, Consultant , Interventional Cardiology, Columbia Asia Hospital, said, “In today’s busy life, the ready to eat food and the processed food have become part of our life. They are easy and faster to cook and tastier. But the real questions are that do they really have enough nutrition required for our body? A nutrition rich diet can keep cardiac and all other health problems at bay. Following a healthy food habit is our first recommendation to all the patients.”

Each team consisting of two participants prepared a variety of dishes using fresh vegetables, fruits, sprouts in the 45-minute duration provided to them.

Prize winners

M. Chandana and Syeda Kowkab, studying final year M.Sc., in Nutrition and Dietetics at JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, emerged as the winner. They received a trophy and Rs. 5,000 cash prize. Noor Ayesha, studying final MSc. in the same course and college emerged as first runner up and bagged a trophy and cash prize of Rs. 3,000, while Shaffin Banu,who completed M.Sc. in the similar course at Manasagangothri (2020 batch) was the 2nd runner up and bagged a trophy and cash prize of Rs. 2,000.