KSRTC staff to go on strike from Mar.16
News

KSRTC staff to go on strike from Mar.16

March 10, 2021

Bengaluru: Accusing the Government of failing to meet its promise of fulfillment of their demands, staff of all the four State Transport Corporations — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC — have warned the Government that they will be forced to go on an indefinite strike from Mar.16 if their demands are not met by then.

The nine-point charter of demands chiefly include implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, consideration of transport employees as Government servants, payment of Rs. 30 lakh compensation to transport employees who died while on duty during COVID-19 crisis and payment of full monthly wages in time among others.

The staff of all the four State-run Transport Corporations had staged a snap stir for four days in December last and the Government had assured to meet their demands within three months. 

But the KSRTC unions which met in the State capital on Tuesday, charged the Government of failing to honour its assurance. The meeting set Mar.15 deadline for the Government to address their problems and warned that the staff of the Transport Corporations will launch an indefinite stir from Mar.16, if the demands are not met.

The meeting was attended by Transport Employees Association Hon. President Kodihalli Chandrashekar, General Secretary Anand and others.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching