Sites, houses, land, gold, cash seized from three officers in city

March 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: All the nine Government officers, who were raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a pre-dawn swoop yesterday had vast assets that were disproportionate to their known sources of income. The raiding teams had reliable prior information about the assets and the raids were conducted by 52 teams and 174 staff across 28 places in Karnataka including Mysuru.

In Mysuru, the houses and Offices of K.M. Munigopal Raju, Superintending Engineer, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Channaveerappa, First Division Assistant (FDA) in RTO Office, Lakshmipuram and Subramanya K. Vaddar, Joint Director, Town and Country Planning were raided and vast amounts of assets were recovered.

Munigopal Raju’s house at Gokulam, Office at Kuvempunagar and his native place at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district were raided simultaneously and the percentage of assets against his known sources of income ranged beyond 196.27.

According to a communiqué released to the media by the ACB, apart from his house at Gokulam, he has another flat at Hootagalli Industrial Area, six sites in different parts of Mysuru, a flat in an apartment complex at Kengeri in Bengaluru, 6.37 acre land at various places, 3 cars, 1 two-wheeler, Rs. 2.15 lakh in cash, 717 gram gold, 15 kg silver, household articles worth Rs. 20 lakh, over 50 original documents at his office and Rs. 2.45 lakh cash have been recovered.

From officer Channaveerappa’s house, the raiding teams recovered assets that ranged beyond 149.51 percent against his known sources of income. The ACB sleuths recovered one house at Kuvempunagar in Mandya, one more house in his wife’s name at Keregodu in Mandya, two plots and 34 gunta land in Mandya, one Honda City car, 4 two-wheelers, 275 gram gold, 1 kg silver and insurance policies worth Rs. 5 lakh, Rs. 92,000 in cash, household articles worth Rs. 13.50 lakh.

One more officer who was raided yesterday was Subramanya K. Vaddar and the sleuths have unearthed assets that ranged beyond 82.33 percent against his known sources of income. Among the assets recovered is one house at Puttur near Udupi in Dakshina Kannada, 206 gram gold, 2.473 kg silver, Rs. 1.35 lakh cash, 1 car, 1 two-wheeler and Rs. 15 lakh worth household articles.