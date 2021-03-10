At 98, she is a ‘real inspiration’ for those who refuse to take COVID vaccination

March 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: She is a real inspiration for those who are still showing hesitation to take COVID-19 vaccination suspecting its safety and efficacy.

On Tuesday, the staff members of St. Joseph’s Hospital, Bannimantap, saw a lanky woman in nightgown, walking inside the vaccination site to take the jab. They were shell-shocked when the identity proof revealed that the lady, Mary Lobo, was 98-years-old — just two years short of becoming a centenarian. She took the first dose on her left arm and returned home.

“She is perfectly hale and healthy with no side-effects,” Dr. Xavier A. D’Souza, Medical Superintendent and Urologist, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Mysuru, told SOM, about his mother-in-law.

Born in 1923, Mary Lobo had worked as a teacher at Government School, Suntikoppa, Kodagu district, for many years. She would walk 20 kms daily from home to school and return. Besides, she used to do daily works independently. This has helped her to be fit as a fiddle at this age. “She does not have blood pressure or diabetes. She reads Star of Mysore daily without spectacles. Food is normal,” he added.

Despite being a nonagenarian, Mary wakes up around 7 am daily, does all the activities without anybody’s support. But, she does not go out for walk due to fragile bones. However, she is active the whole-day assisting her daughter in one or the other way. “My father-in-law, Gregory Lobo, served in the Postal Department in Kodagu district till his retirement. After his death, she has been staying with us,” said Dr. D’Souza.