Fake news for TRPs damaging credibility

July 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior journalists Amshi Prasannakumar and Ravindra Bhat expressed their views that there would be no threat to print media as long as people do not place faith in electronic and social media, which they criticised for disseminating fake news in pursuit of higher TRPs.

They spoke at the session on the responsibilities of media amidst the circus of news at the Mysuru Literature Festival last evening.

Ravindra Bhat emphasised that while media reflects societal happenings, print media retains public trust due to its reliability. He noted that many people read morning newspapers to discern factual news amidst the deluge of misinformation from electronic and digital media the previous day.

Bhat also highlighted the competitive challenge faced by newspapers from mobile phones, which swiftly spread misinformation via social networks.

He argued that newspaper headlines should resonate with readers and reflect societal realities. Bhat underscored the role of print media in upholding social responsibility, especially during times when advertising revenues fluctuate.

Acknowledging the media’s status as an industry, he pointed out that newspapers are currently priced at Rs. 4 or 5 per copy. However, he emphasised that without advertisements, the cost could rise to Rs. 20 or 25 per copy, posing a burden on the common man. Despite these challenges, he stressed the importance of print media advancing while upholding its social responsibility.

Amshi Prasannakumar affirmed the influential role of print media, suggesting that many current cases and incidents would remain unknown without its coverage. He emphasised the print media’s ongoing relevance and its potential for career advancement in journalism.

Responding to queries, Prasannakumar dismissed concerns over the closure of journalism courses, highlighting ongoing opportunities for graduates in various media sectors. He challenged perceptions of media integrity, urging society to reflect on its own moral standards compared to past decades.