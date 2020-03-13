Corona scare: Mysore Palace sees decline in visitors

March 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The major outbreak of Coronavirus across the world is having its effect in the nation too.

In the State, Mysuru, dubbed as the ‘Tourist City’, has not witnessed a large number of tourists this summer, thanks to the corona scare.

The Mysore Palace, which in last year by this time (12 days in March), had at total of 78,108 visitors thronging the Palace, this year, has so far recorded only 68,308 visitors (66,225 Indians and 2,083 foreigners); 10,000 less than 2019. In 2018 there were 79,067 visitors.

Prior to the outbreak of Corona in India, the royal Palace had 3,48,070 visitors in January and 2,15,456 in February. There has been a decline in tourists even at Mysuru Zoo, Chamundi Hill and other sight-seeing places in and around the city.

