Coronavirus, Bird Flu scare: Tight vigil at border

March 13, 2020

Six check-posts established; Tourists screened

Gundlupet: Following Coronavirus and Bird Flu scare, tight vigil is being taken up at the district borders and the health of tourists from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala is being screened and awareness created.

The Taluk Health Department, with the help of Police and Forest Departments, has established six check-posts at the State borders including Moolehole and Kekkanahalla, where the tourists’ health is checked and awareness on how to protect oneself from coronavirus is being created.

While tourists from Tamil Nadu are being checked for their health at Kekkanahalla check post, tourists from Kerala are being checked at Moolehole check post. Tourists with symptoms of cough and fever are being admitted at the Taluk General Hospital and given treatment.

Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to create awareness about the possible effects of coronavirus and precautions to be taken to prevent contracting the disease.

Separate Ward set up

A separate Ward has been set up at Gundlupet General Hospital to admit those with suspected coronavirus symptoms and a doctor, along with four nurses have been deployed to provide treatment. Necessary medicines including antibiotics, oxygen cylinders and other medicines have also been stocked.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chandrashekar, in-charge of the Separate Ward said, “No one with suspected coronavirus symptoms have been traced so far.”

Health check-up from 6 am to 9 pm

As thousands of vehicles enter Karnataka through Kerala, personnel of the Health Department, Forest and Police Departments are conducting health check-ups for those entering the State from 6 am to 9 pm. Dr. Somanna, Sub-Inspector Lathesh Kumar, Head Constable Shivananjappa, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Naveen Kumar and staff are creating awareness among the tourists at the check-posts.

Hotels, roadside eateries instructed to maintain hygiene

The Town Municipal Council (TMC) has directed hotels, roadside eateries, bakeries and other shops selling food to maintain cleanliness and good hygiene.

Gundlupet TMC has issued instructions to the owners of eateries to also provide hot drinking water to customers.

TMC Chief Officer said, “As summer has arrived, cleanliness has to be maintained to prevent the spread of various diseases like cholera, H1N1 and other diseases. Accordingly, instructions have been given to the owners of various eateries.”

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director Dr. C. Veerabhadrappa, in a press release, has urged the public to inform the nearest Veterinary Hospital or the Veterinary Officer if they come across birds and chicken that may have died unnaturally.

