KSRTC drivers told to maintain 80-km speed limit

August 3, 2023

Bengaluru: With National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) banning two-wheelers, autorickshaws, tractors and non-motorised vehicles, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles and quadricycle on Access Controlled 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also issued a few directions to its bus drivers to avoid accidents on the Expressway.

KSRTC has instructed the drivers to maintain the maximum speed of 80 km per hour in covering 118-km long distance between Mysuru and Bengaluru. Barring the third lane, only first and second lanes must be used by KSRTC buses. While overtaking other vehicles in the front, they have to follow the proper method.

Apart from following the lane discipline, the drivers should have an eye on side mirror too and compulsorily use the indicators to take a turn while changing the lane. Apart from maintaining the maximum speed limit of 80-km, the divers should also be careful of 25 black spots identified by ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, KSRTC authorities have told in the set of instructions given to their drivers.