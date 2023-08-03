Nivedithanagar Indoor Stadium works limping even after 6 years, citizens demand early completion

August 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The works of Nivedithanagar Indoor Stadium in MCC Ward No. 45, which started six years ago, is progressing at a snail’s pace.

The foundation stone for the Indoor Stadium at Nivedithanagar to be built under Public Private Participation (PPP) model, was laid by Chief Minster Siddharamaiah and in the presence of then District in-charge Minister H.S. Mahadevaprasad.

The Stadium was estimated to be built at a cost of Rs. 4.43 crore and foundation stone was laid for Badminton Court and Swimming Pool. But even after six years, the works are still incomplete and concerned authorities are excusing themselves by citing technical reasons, complain the citizens of the area.

The proposal to have a swimming pool was shelved in the absence of financial grants and the works of badminton court, estimated at Rs.2 crore, was started. This work too never gathered pace and after so many years it is nearing completion. Though the citizens of the city are insisting for a swimming pool too, it is learnt that the City Corporation has expressed its inability to provide required financial grants.

In absence of the usage of the stadium, the area marked for the purpose is now full of plants and shrubs providing shelter to snakes and scorpions which frequently intrude into the surrounding house. The citizens have appealed the concerned authorities to clear the debris at the earliest.

JD(S) leader Harish and a resident of the area says that city’s Saraswathipuram Swimming Pool, JP Nagar Swimming Pool (PPP model) and Chamundi Vihar Swimming Pool are open and are being managed. But the residents of Sharadadevinagar and surrounding areas do not have a swimming pool. “We need one here and will fight for it at the Corporation level,” said Harish.

“The foundation stone was laid for the badminton court six years ago. The works are nearing completion and the building will be ready for inauguration soon,” said Corporator Nirmala Harish.

“Preparations were on in 2017 itself for the renovation of the swimming pool near Shanthala Talkies and construction of swimming pools in Nivedithanagar and Hebbal under PPP model. But works of this stadium are in cold storage for long. In 2017, when Siddharamaiah was the CM, he had released a special grant of Rs. 1 crore which was used to provide compound wall towards construction of the building,” said former Corporator Jagadish.