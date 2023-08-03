August 3, 2023

1,503 candidates take up physical endurance test; 220 remain absent; medical test tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Agniveer Army Recruitment physical endurance tests, which began on Aug. 1 at Chamundi Vihar Stadium at Nazarbad here for those who had passed the written test, concluded today.

A total of 1,723 candidates, who had passed the written test were called to take up the physical endurance tests on Aug. 1, 2 and 3, out of which 1,503 candidates took part and 220 candidates remained absent.

On Aug. 1, 559 candidates were called and 492 attended while 67 candidates remained absent. On Aug. 2, 741 candidates were called, 652 attended and 89 were absent. On Aug. 3 (today), 423 candidates were called to take up the physical endurance tests out of which 359 attended and 64 candidates remained absent.

Documents verification of the candidates is underway and if all documents are found in order, such candidates will undergo medical test tomorrow and the list of candidates will be sent to the Army Headquarters, Bengaluru.