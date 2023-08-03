Delegates hail Tipu’s Summer Palace, natural colour frescoes

August 3, 2023

Special illumination at Mysore Palace arranged with Police Band performance

Mysore/Mysuru: After three days of deliberations inside the conference hall of Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel here, delegates of the G20’s Think20 Summit visited the historical town of Srirangapatna last evening and saw a couple of places including the Daria Daulat Bagh.

The delegates, from over 41 countries visited Daria Daulat Bagh, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace and were captivated by the grandeur of the Indo-Saracenic style Palace that was built over 240 years ago. They were intrigued by the artistic pillars, balconies and the natural-coloured frescoes.

Inside the Palace’s artefact gallery, they observed the clothing worn by Tipu, the weapons and firearms he used, the throne accessories and the portraits of his three sons, along with images of military officers and scenes of the fall of Srirangapatna.

A 11-member tour guide team from Mysuru, led by Rupesh, briefed the delegates about the significance of the Palace. For about an hour and ten minutes, the group marvelled at the Palace and captured images of the grandeur using their cameras and mobile phones.

“The Summer Palace, entirely made of wood, is mesmerising. The paintings depicting the wars fought by Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan with the British are astonishing, even after two centuries. This historic palace, witnessing several events, is truly delightful to see,” said Patrick, a representative from Argentina.

The delegates were welcomed by Assistant Commissioner Nandish and Tahsildar G. Ashwini. Women offered them a traditional ‘purna-kumbha’ welcome and folk artistes performed Veeragase and drums.

Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism T. Rangaswamy, Superintendent of Tipu Palace Sriguru, Municipal Chief Officer Rani, Assistant Director of Archaeology Department Sunil and others were present.

The team headed towards Sriranganathaswamy Temple. However, they did not enter the Temple complex.

The delegates later visited the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

The delegates came back to the Mysore Palace from KRS where a special illumination awaited them. Welcoming the delegates, Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya explained the mechanism of illumination and its significance to the delegates.

The delegates personally saw how the Palace, built in the Indo-Saracenic style, came alive when it was illuminated with about 1 lakh incandescent bulbs. The bulbs, fixed in a synchronised pattern, are switched on in one go to spread a golden hue on the century-old structure.

Subramanya told the delegates that for the illumination, a team of officers, electrical engineers, electricians and workers ensure proper and faultless process. The Palace illumination has rarely witnessed any malfunction, he said. In the backdrop of the illuminated Palace, the Police band performed and the guests were enthralled by the traditional performance. Over 40 members English Band and 40 members Karnataka Band performed.

To give a royal ambience, over 20 Mounted Police personnel were stationed at the gates to welcome the delegates and the historical horse mounted Police team also made their presence during Police Band performance.

Today, after the visit to Chennakeshava Temple at Somanathapura, the delegates are scheduled to visit the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill.

“The concluding evening of the Think20 India Summit in Mysuru — special performances and sights — truly a fitting conclusion to the 8 month long intense exercise focused on ideas and research. Next four months will be special too. A sensational conclusion,” tweeted Samir Saran, Chair, T20 India Secretariat and Member, T20 India Core Group. He is also the President of Observer Research Foundation, India.